BINGO ! Government backs down on 50% prize money cap to be paid out to bingo goers

The Government has backed down on the 50% prize money cap to be paid out to bingo goers across the country

On foot of an amendment proposed by Martin Kenny TD, and seconded by Denis Naughten TD, and with the support of the Government and other parties, organisers of large bingos will continue to be able to pay out up to 75% of their takings in prize money.

For many community organised bingos this will only arise where the jackpot and prize money goes over €5,000.

For smaller bingos where the total prize money is less than €5,000 there is no change in the current law and they will continue to be able to operate as they have done to date.

Solidarity

In a rarely seen show of solidarity, all TDs in Dáil Eireann rallied together to avail of seldom used parliamentary tools to unite around changes to the Gaming and Lotteries (Amendment)Bill 2019 to protect the prize money given out in bingo halls & community centres across the Country.

“The fact is that bingo is a vital social outlet in communities right throughout this country and I’m very happy to see TDs across Ireland, of different political parties rally around Deputy Martin Kenny and I to secure this vital change to the law to protect bingo goers,” said Deputy Naughten.

“This show of support is what a national parliament like Dáil Eireann should be about and it shows that when TDs from all parties & none work together we can respond to the needs of communities throughout the Country,” he concluded.

