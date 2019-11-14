Two men and one woman arrested in Kevin Lunney abduction investigation

Two men and a woman have been arrested as part of the investigation into the abduction and torture of Quinn Industrial Holdings director Kevin Lunney.

They are being held at garda stations in Kells, Cavan and Monaghan. One man is aged in his 20s while the other is in his 40s; the woman is aged in her 50s.

The two men were arrested under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, while the woman was arrested for withholding information. Gardaí said no more information was available at present, but issued a further appeal to anyone with information about the case or about intimidation of other Quinn directors in the Cavan/Fermanagh area to come forward.

Other searches were carried out in Cavan, Longford and Dublin. Gardaí and the PSNI have established a joint team to investigate a campaign of intimidation, including death threats, targeting the QIH directors.

Mr Lunney was attacked on 17 September as he made his way home from work.

Last week the chief suspect in the investigation, Cyril McGuinness, died during a police raid in the UK.

An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to any person who has any information, no matter how insignificant it appears, on this vicious criminal attack or any other criminal activities which have taken place in the Cavan/Fermanagh border area over recent years to contact An Garda Síochána at Cavan Garda Station 049 4368800, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or Crime Stoppers on 1800 25 00 25 or any Garda Station.

