Man to go on trial charged with endangerment resulting in tragic death of Longford dance teacher

A Polish man is to go on trial accused of allowing a dangerously defective vehicle on the road which was subsequently involved in a head on collision that resulted in the death of a Co Longford dance teacher over five years ago.

Twenty-nine-year-old Lisa Cullen, from Lisduff, Edgeworthstown was killed when her car was involved in a collision with another vehicle at Curry, Kenagh, Co Longford on February 5 2014.

Adam Krupa (43), Aghantragh, Killashee, Co Longford appeared at a sitting of Longford Circuit Criminal Court earlier today charged with recklessly or intentionally allowing a dangerously defective vehicle onto the public highway contrary to Section 13 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997.

Mr Krupa, who wore a black jacket and grey jeans, pleaded not guilty to the endangerment charge which, on conviction can carry a penalty of up to seven years in prison.

A jury of nine men and three women were sworn in before Judge Eoin Garavan ahead of a trial which is estimated to last up to three weeks.

He is the second man to face criminal charges over the tragedy.

In 2016, 48-year-old Robert Waillant, of Annaville, Dublin Road, Longford pleaded guilty to careless driving causing the death of Ms Cullen.

He was consequently handed down a one-year prison sentence, suspended for three years, and was banned from driving for 15 years.