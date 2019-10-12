€107,000 windfall for Westmeath punter

A Westmeath punter is celebrating a day to remember after a punt on the horses ended in a six-figure windfall making its way into their pocket.



The anonymous BoyleSports customer truck their wagers online, placing a €0.50 each-way Lucky 31 on five horses all trained by the same trainer.

Four of the five were running at Newmarket and a further €1 Lucky 15 and €2.50 each-way accumulator on that quartet set up an exciting afternoon of viewing on the English racing.



Tomfire got the ball rolling after being gambled in from 11/1 into 7/1 before the off in the 1.45, while over at York Lucander won the 2.05 at 9/2. When 8/1 selection Max Vega and 18/1 pick Richenza won the 2.20 and 4.45 at Newmarket respectively, only one horse remained to complete the most outstanding of coups.

It all came down to the 5.20 at Newmarket where Feliciana De Vega completed a five-timer for trainer Ralph Beckett and triggered the celebrations in Westmeath where the lucky punter had picked him out at 5/1.



When €10,380.73 was added to the winnings thanks to BoyleSports’ Best Odds Guarantee, the customer was able to log back in and see their total investment of €51 had resulted in their account being topped up by a jaw-dropping €107,138.11.



Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “We offer huge congratulation to our Westmeath customer on what will be a day they will remember for some time. They picked five horses all trained at the same yard and it has paid off in the best way possible, so we hope they enjoy a treat with what is a life-changing sum of money.”

