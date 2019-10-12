Garda injured and man arrested following fifteen miles car chase in north Leitrim

Gardai from Manorhamilton arrested a man in the early hours of this morning (Saturday) following a chase through North Leitrim that ended in Glenfarne village.

Gardai were operating an anti-crime patrol in the general Dromahair area when they attempted to stop a car at Soxline, Dromahair at about 1am.

Also read: Banned Longford driver caught at wheel again

The driver of the car failed to stop and was pursued by gardai for about 15 miles. A second patrol car joined in the pursuit of the vehicle.

The driver of the car lost control near Glenfarne village and while cornered by the two patrol cars he hit into one of them and had to be forcibly removed from the vehicle.

He was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and was taken to Carrick-on-Shannon garda station.

One garda was removed to hospital by ambulance with non life threatening injuries.

The man, from the Dromahair area, will appear before the next sitting of Manorhamilton District Court on Wednesday, November 13.

Also read: KBC secures injunction requiring family to vacate Roscommon home at centre of controversial eviction