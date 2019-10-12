Banned Longford driver caught at wheel again

A father of two who was put off the road for four years but who was caught driving again just eight months later has been given a three month suspended prison term.

Eamon Stokes, 44 Cluain Na Sibhe, Killashee, Co Longford was charged with a string of motor related offences at last week’s Longford District Court sitting.

Among those included driving without insurance, having no licence and failing to produce insurance contrary to Section 69 of the Road Traffic Act 1961.

In defence, solicitor Fiona Baxter said Mr Stokes had been due to attend court on a previous occasion but was unable to as he was in hospital.

Adding Mr Stokes suffered from diabetes, Ms Baxter said a number of other matters were down for decision on October 15.

“This man is charged with no insurance and either he has or he hasn’t,” said Judge Seamus Hughes.

Ms Baxter said she was of the opinion Mr Stokes hadn’t insurance at the time.

That led Garda Paul Stuart to reveal the defendant had four previous road traffic convictions to his name.

Among them was a two year driving disqualification issued in February 2018 for no insurance.

Ms Baxter said Mr Stokes was not driving at the minute and was living at home with his mother.

She added her client had no plans whatsoever to get behind the wheel of a car anytime soon.

“He does realise he is at risk of a prison sentence,” she added, stating also Mr Stokes was the father of two young children.

Judge Hughes passed judgement by imposing a three month sentence and suspended it for three years while also disqualifying him from driving for four years.

A separate €250 fine was also issued with Mr Stokes being given three months to pay.