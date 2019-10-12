Longford Slashers win the Minor Football Championship title for the first time since 2001

Longford Slashers showed tremendous courage to win the Minor Football Championship title for the first time since 2001 with midfielder Tadhg McNevin landing a tremendous winning point in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

Longford Slashers . . . 1-12 St Colmcille’s/St Francis . . . 2-8

It was a dramatic finish to a highly entertaining county U-18 final that looking to be going the way of the Colmcille/Dromard/Ballymore amalgamation when Aaron Darcy registered a well-taken goal midway through the second half to leave his side leading by 2-8 to 1-8.

But St Colmcille’s/St Francis failed to register another score during the remainder of this very exciting match and Slashers refused to panic even when Darragh O’Connell had a penalty well saved by the opposing keeper Ollie Duffy in the 52nd minute.

Points from O’Connell, Ronan Sheahan, Sean Morgan and man of the match award winner McNevin clinched the Harte Cup for Longford Slashers in the minor final at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday.

LONGFORD SLASHERS: Stephen O’Brien; Liam Morgan, Ronan Kenny, Cian McGuinness; Donal Sheahan, Daniel Kurkin, Ben Lynn; Tadhg McNevin (0-3), Cian O’Nuallain; Mario Pirlog, Darragh O’Connell (0-5, two frees), Sean Morgan (0-1); Dean Coughlan (1-1), Ronan Sheahan (0-2), Rory Lennon.

Subs:- Desmond Akenbor for L Morgan (39 mins); Mark Odukoye for D Sheahan (46 mins); Jake Taylor for R Lennon (55 mins).

ST COLMCILLE’S/ST FRANCIS: Ollie Duffy; Conall Palin, Kenneth Sexton, Ciaran Murphy; Oisin O’Toole, Conor Farley, Darren O’Neill; David Reilly, Conor McGauran (1-0); Fionn Hourican, Daniel Conboy, Ben Brady; Jack Macken (0-6, two frees), Aaron Farrell (0-1), Aaron Darcy (1-1).

Subs:- Matt Duffy for C Palin (39 mins); Jamie Conroy for C Murphy (49 mins); Gareth O’Hara for B Brady (58 mins).

Referee: Aidan Dowler (Ardagh Moydow).