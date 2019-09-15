Male pedestrian dies after he was struck by a car

Gardaí in Tralee are investigating a fatal road traffic collision that occurred at Aughacasla, Castlegregory, Co. Kerry this morning Sunday 15th September, 2019 at approximately 2.30a.m.

A male pedestrian, aged in his 50s, was fatally injured when he was struck by a car. The driver of the car, a man in his mid 20s was not injured.

A female passenger (mid 20s) received minor injuries and was removed to Kerry University Hospital for treatment.

The scene is being examined by Garda Collision Forensic Examiners and the road is currently closed with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who travelled the road at the time of the collision, and who may have dash cam footage, to contact Gardaí in Tralee on 066 702300 , the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

