Update | Missing Natasha (34) located safe and well

UPDATE: Gardaí are reporting that Natasha Mangan, 34 years of age who was missing from her home in Kilmainham since Wednesday, August 14, 2019 has been located safe and well and no further action is required.

Gardaí wish to thank the media and public for their assistance in the matter.

Gardaí at Store Street had been seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Natasha Mangan, who has been missing from her home in Kilmainham since Wednesday last.

Natasha was described as being approximately 5'2 in height and slim built, shoulder length blonde hair and blue eyes.

When last seen she was wearing a blue denim jacket, red v-neck top with blue jeans and runners.

When last seen Natasha was near Connolly Train station and may have gone to Dun Laoghaire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 666-8000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

