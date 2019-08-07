Sherry FitzGerald McGill selling 78 acres of prime agricultural lands in Longford auction

Auctioneer Fintan McGill of Sherry FitzGerald McGill, The Property Centre, Longford town, is expecting big interest in an upcoming auction of 78 acres of prime agricultural lands at Annaghcooleen, Newtownforbes.

The public auction takes place on Friday, August 30 at 4pm in the Longford Arms Hotel N39 FK26.

Going under the hammer is 31.49 Hectares (c.78 Acres) of prime agricultural lands including forestry in three lots.

LOT 1: Excellent quality grazing lands with some mature forestry, fronting onto Rinn River

LOT 2: Excellent quality grazing lands with some mature forestry, fronting onto the River Shannon

LOT 3: Site of c.2.75 with derelict building, fronting the River Shannon

For more information contact Sherry FitzGerald McGill, The Property Centre, Ballymahon Street, Longford town. Tel: 043 33 45822 or check out sherryfitz.ie