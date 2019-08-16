Community of Clondra rallies in support of fundraiser for accident survivor

The community of Clondra, Co Longford, have joined together in support of a fundraiser in aid of a local man who is now confined to life in a wheelchair.

On July 25, the life of Clondra resident, Ollie Cox, changed forever. The valued member of the local community and father-of-two was the victim of a horrific motoring accident, suffering very serious life-changing injuries.

In light of this recent tragedy and with Ollie's wife, Jasmine, now left to care for their two children, her husband and prepare to give birth to their third child, the community of Clondra and some close family friends have founded a fundraising committee and have commenced planning on a number of fundraising initiatives.

A gofundmepage has been set up in aid of the Cox family called 'Ollie Cox Injury Fund', with a target of €200,000. Any and all funds raised as part of this fundraiser will go towards Ollie's ongoing treatment, while also helping modify the family home to make it wheelchair accessible.

Along with the gofundme campaign, the committee will be working on organizing other fund raising events in the community over the coming months to raise these much needed funds towards Ollie’s recovery and rehabilitation. People can keep up to date with these fundraisers or volunteer to help out by contacting the official Facebook page here.

To donate to the gofundmepage, which has already raised in excess of €8,000, visit here.