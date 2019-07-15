Ireland West Airport launches online bumper summer draw in support of Croi, Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation and Hope House

Ireland West Airport in partnership with our three charities for 2019, Croi, The Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation and Hope House are delighted to launch a ‘Bumper Summer Draw’ with a chance to win some fantastic prizes, with all proceeds going towards the three charities.

The bumper summer draw, which is part of the airport’s year long series of fundraising events, to support our three staff nominated charities will offer those who enter the chance to win some fantastic prizes:

Prizes:

• 1st prize - 2 x All Ireland Senior Football Final tickets plus overnight accommodation in Dublin

• 2nd prize - 2 x Tickets to any home Republic of Ireland Euro 2020 to be played between September & November 2019 at the Aviva Stadium plus overnight accommodation in Dublin

• 3rd prize - 2 x Return flights to Manchester and 2 match tickets to Manchester United versus Manchester City in the Premier League at Old Trafford on March 7th 2020

• 4th prize - 2 x tickets to Ireland v Italy in the 6 Nations in the Aviva Stadium on March 6th 2020 plus overnight accommodation in Dublin

• 5th prize - 2 x tickets to Rod Stewart in Concert in the 3 Arena, Dublin, on December 4th 2019 plus overnight accommodation in Dublin

• 6th prize - 2 x return flights to Tenerife from Ireland West Airport with Ryanair in winter 2019/2020

• 7th prize - 2 x return flights to Cologne from Ireland West Airport with Ryanair in September 2019

• 8th prize - 10km pleasure flight from Ireland West Airport around Mayo with Adventure Ireland

Tickets cost €5 with 3 entries for €10 to be in with a chance of winning these fantastic prizes. To enter visit www.irelandwestairport.com/charitydraw Closing date for entry is Midnight Thursday 8th August 2019.

Tickets will also be available to purchase on select dates at a dedicated station in the airport terminal over the next few weeks. All proceeds from the draw go towards our three charity partners Croi, Hope House and the Jack & Jill Children's Foundation.

Draw for the winners will be done live on the Ireland West Airport Facebook page (www.facebook.com/irelandwestknock) on Friday August 9th at 3pm. Prizes will be drawn in order as detailed above.

Commenting on the launch, Donal Healy, Head of Marketing, Ireland West Airport said: "The airport are delighted to be working with our charity partners on this fantastic bumper summer draw with the aim of raising as much money as possible for three great charities. There are some fantastic prizes on offer and all proceeds from the draw will go towards the three charities. This is the latest fundraising initiative by the airport following the huge success of our annual 5km runway run which took place in March and attracted over 1,500 participants.

"This is the fourth year of our staff charity programme which has to date raised almost €100,000 for Irish charities who all undertake such fantastic work which really does make such a difference to the people that they support in our community. We encourage people to show their support for the charities and to enter the draw on www.irelandwestairport.com/ charitydraw to be in with a chance of winning some fantastic prizes."

