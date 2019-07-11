Major €5m social housing development set for south Longford

County Longford’s housing woes have been given a multi million euro shot in the arm courtesy of a €5m investment earmarked for Legan.

Minister for the Office of Public Works (OPW) Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran made the announcement during a visit to Granard on Monday.

He said the extent of the project is likely to result in the construction of up to 30 houses with work set to get underway over the coming weeks.

“I am delighted to be able to announce €5m for the Legan area for housing,” he told the Leader.

“It’s for three and four bedroom housing and is something I have been working closely with the executive of Longford County Council on particularly over the last number of months but this is the Government’s commitment in relation to people who are in need of housing and I think today’s announcement is another significant step in relation for Longford.”

Mr Moran singled out Director of Services John Brannigan for special praise in bringing the development to fruition.

“Longford is probably one of the leading local authorities in developing and bringing housing to the area.

“I believe work is ready to start straight away.

“The site is a site where development has taken place but has been left idle for a long number of years and this is further evidence of the Government’s commitment to Longford.”

Details of the latest social housing investment to come Longford’s way comes hot on the heels of the unveiling of 33 houses at Lanesboro’s Knock Manor estate.

That project was first announced in March 2018 and came in just over its projected €6m budget, at a final cost of €6.74million.

Alongside the advent of those 33 houses, last year Longford County Council brought in stream 127 new houses, 54 new builds, 28 acquisitions and 45 leases.