TG4's Underdogs to take on All-Ireland champions in season finale

TG4 has announced that the Underdogs will be taking on the top Ladies Gaelic football team in the country at the end of the series; when they go head to head with the ultimate Underdogs and this year’s TG4 All-Ireland Senior Champions Meath.

The match will be played at the Donaghmore-Ashbourne club in county Meath on Saturday, December 11, 2021.

This eagerly-anticipated fixture will throw-in at 1.30pm, with a deferred broadcast to air on TG4 Peil na mBan Beo at 7.15pm that evening.

The Underdogs is a unique group of players, from different LGFA clubs all across the country. These footballers have never played at junior, intermediate or senior inter-county championship level before.

Over the last few weeks we have seen the players’ trials and training and listened to them tell their own stories on the Underdogs. Now, after 6 months of preparation and intense training, they are ready to take on TG4 All-Ireland Senior champions Meath.

Speaking on behalf of the LGFA, President Mícheál Naughton said: "The Underdogs have taken us on an emotional rollercoaster ride since the very first episode of the series was aired - and now they are preparing for the ultimate test. This is a game we are very much looking forward to - against the reigning TG4 All-Ireland Senior champions, Meath.

"This promises to be a wonderful game of football and I wish the very best of luck to both teams, as they line out at Donaghmore/Ashbourne's wonderful facilities."

Underdogs Panel

Áine Cronin Éire Óg, Co. Cork

Aisling Kane Parnells GAA, Co. Dublin

Anna Murphy John Mitchels, Co.Kerry

Aoife O’Reilly Fingallians GAA, Co. Dublin

Aoife Plunkett St Vals LGFC, Co. Cork

Bronagh Fagan Raheny GAA, Co. Dublin

Cassie Dunne St Paul’s, Co. Laois

Chanice Dolan Donaghmore Ashbourne, Co. Meath

Chloe Johnston O’Dwyers, Co. Dublin

Clara Fahey Cahir, Co. Tipperary

Danielle Clemmer Clounmacon, Co. Kerry

Deirdre Lawless Caherlistrane, Co. Galway

Elaine Ní Niadh CLG Cárna-Caiseal, Co. Galway

Erica McGlynn Fossa LGFC, Co. Kerry

Fiona Tully Kilbride, Co. Roscommon

Gráinne Power Kilmore LGFC, Co. Wexford

Jayne Peacocke Kilcullen, Co. Kildare

Jessica Hurley Arklow Geraldines Ballymoney , Co. Wicklow

Jessica McCarthy Douglas Ladies, Co. Cork

Jessica Wall Croí Ró Naofa, Co. Dublin

Katelyn O’Sullivan Ballyhaunis GAA, Co. Mayo

Katrina Parrock Kilmore LGFC, Co. Wexford

Laura Basquel Ballyboden St.Enda’s, Co. Dublin

Louise Dalton Fingallians GAA, Co. Dublin

Louise Fagan Ballyboughal, Co. Dublin

Naomi Cuffe Kilmoremoy Ladies, Co. Mayo

Niamh McElduff An Charraig Mhór Naomh Colmcille, Co. Tyrone

Nicole Mitchell Erin’s Isle GAA, Co. Dublin

Rachel Sheehan Passage West GAA, Co. Cork

Roisin Commons Seneschalstown, Co. Meath

Tara Donnellon The Neale, Co. Mayo

Vanessa Gallogly St. Joseph’s Ladies, Co. Leitrim