Fined for trying to attend funeral during Level 5 restrictions

Three people have each been fined €250 for a breach of Covid regulations earlier this year.

Anthony Reilly and Mary Kate Reilly of 9 Meadowbrook Close, Maynooth, Co Kildare, and Bridget Reilly, 29 Foxdave Drive, Clondalkin, Dublin, were travelling from Dublin to Carrick-on- Shannon to attend a funeral when they were stopped by Garda Aidan Lenehan on March 10, 2021.

“I told them to leave the area,” said Gda Lenehan, adding that the car in which the three were travelling turned back for Dublin but turned left instead.

Gda Lenehan explained that he followed the vehicle and caught up to it, escorting it back as far as Edgeworthstown.

There were five people in total within the vehicle, he said and five fixed charge notices were issued. One was paid, one was not served and the three before the court remained unpaid.

“There were signs of clothes and bags for an overnight stay in the back of the car,” he added.

Judge Bernadette Owens fined each of the three defendants €250, giving them three months to pay.