Midlands man was on sex offenders register and on bail when he raped partner

A Midlands man who sexually assaulting a homeless girl will be sentenced next month for subsequently raping his former partner was on the sex offenders register.

In August 2016, the man twice raped the woman in his apartment in a town in Laois.

The woman told gardai that she kept saying to him, “No stop doing this, you know I don't want this”, but that he continued to rape her.

He then “turned her over” and anally raped her. The woman said she was horrified when she realised what the man was doing and “she froze a little”.

She said she then started fighting “trying to push him off” but that he was heavier and stronger and she ran out of strength. She said afterwards she was too much in shock to say anything.

After his arrest in March 2017, the man claimed the sexual activity was consensual but after a trial at the Central Criminal Court last March a jury convicted him of rape and anal rape. He was acquitted of charges of false imprisonment and making a threat to kill.

The man, who cannot be named at this point to protect the victim's anonymity, had pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

In February 2016, the man previously attacked the woman by head-butting her face. He was sentenced in January 2018 to a five year suspended prison term on condition that he pay €4,000 to the victim, which has never been paid.

At a sentence hearing before Justice Kerida Naidoo on Friday, June 17 Garda Sergeant Kieran Shortall told the court that the man was also convicted in 2009 for the sexual assault of a homeless teenager to whom he offered shelter for the night at his then home.

The girl had gone to sleep alone in his bed and awoke later to find the man on her, sexually attacking her. He was placed on the sex offenders register.

Sgt Shortall told Cathleen Noctor SC, prosecuting, that at the time of the rape the man was out on bail for an offence of producing a stick during a fight with a man.

In her victim impact statement, the woman said that during their relationship the man was abusive, controlling and manipulative. She said that since these attacks she had lived in fear of seeing him again.

She said she once crossed paths with him in a midlands town and he called out to her. She said going out brought dread.

“My life will never be the same. He tried to destroy my life. I am not the same person I was and never will be,” she stated.

Defence counsel, Kathleen Leader SC, told the court that her client had a mild intellectual disability and had not achieved a high level of education and that his offending should be seen in this context.

She also noted that he had told a probation officer and a psychological assessor that he was the victim of sexual abuse himself as a child. Ms Noctor told the court that gardai were not aware of this and there was no record of any complaint on Pulse but that the allegation was of “some antiquity”.

Justice Naidoo adjourned sentencing to July 25 next.