Man accused of trespassing at Longford property, court hears

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) needs more time to determine what course it intends to take in connection to a Longford man being charged with trespassing at a house on the outskirts of Longford town earlier this year.
Sean Munnelly (33), Cloonslanor, Strokestown, Co Roscommon, was charged with trespassing at a dwelling in Longford town on April 2, 2022.
That resulted in Mr Munnelly being charged under Section 11 of the Criminal Justice (Public Order) Act 1994.
Court presenter for the State, Sgt Mark Mahon said the prosecution required additional time to ascertain directions from the DPP.
Judge Bernadette Owens consequently adjourned the case until July 26.
