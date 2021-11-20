Almost 6,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 announced today
The HSE Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been notified of 5,959* confirmed cases of Covid-19.
As of 8am today, 640 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 121 are in ICU.
*Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation
Longford County Council to remember road traffic victims
Longford County Council will be taking part in World Remembrance Day for Road Traffic Victims on Sunday November 21, in the Shine a light campaign.
Longford County Council will be taking part in World Remembrance Day for Road Traffic Victims on Sunday November 21, in the Shine a light campaign.
Garda John O’Connor with Youth Award recipients Jack Beirne, Andrew Jordan & Mark Rogers, Garda Inspector David Cryan of the Roscommon/Longford Garda Division
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.