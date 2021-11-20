Search

20/11/2021

Longford County Council to remember road traffic victims

World day of remembrance for road traffic victims Mass to be held in Ballyshannon

Longford County Council will be taking part in World Remembrance Day for Road Traffic Victims on Sunday November 21, in the Shine a light campaign.

Local Council Buildings and Fire stations will be lit up from 7pm to 8pm on Sunday.

A renewed focus for World Day of Remembrance this year is on the victims of serious injuries and their families.
24,663 people have died on our roads since we began recording fatalities in 1959. Since 1977, when injury records began, 84,977 people have been seriously injured.

The number of deaths is equivalent to the population of the town of Carlow and the number of serious injuries is equivalent to the population of Galway.

Today, the Road Safety Authority (RSA) held a special event for family members of those who were killed and those who have been seriously injured in road traffic collisions, at the Museum of Modern Literature in Dublin.

The event will be available to view on the RSA Facebook page from 2pm on Sunday 21 November. A special remembrance mass will also be broadcast live on RTE 1 TV this Sunday at 11am. Events are taking place nationwide to mark the day.
119 people have been killed on Irish roads to date in 2021 this is a decrease of 13 deaths compared to the same date last year.

Local News

