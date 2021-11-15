Daily Covid-19 case numbers confirmed

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 4,570* confirmed cases of COVID-19.
As of 8am today, 622 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 117 are in ICU.
*Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation
Longford's Mary’s Meals launch ambitious Christmas fundraiser
Ireland is one of the luckier countries in the world where few children die, due to lack of food.
A Longford man with an addiction to alcohol has been fined after being arrested for his own safety following an incident in the county town last year
Patricia Friel, Mary’s Meals National Organiser recently visited St Joseph’s National School, Longford where members of the Longford Branch of Mary’s Meals presented her with a cheque for €29, 252.88
