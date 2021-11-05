FOOD ALERT: Batch of Irish cheese recalled due to presence of E.Coli
A batch of Irish cheese has been recalled from shelves due to the presence of E. Coli.
The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) released an alert about the implicated batch of Joyce's Supermarkets of Galway Tipperary Brie yesterday.
The detected levels of E. Coli in the batch, which has a use-by date of 17/11/21, indicates the potential presence of harmful bacteria as well as a possible hygiene issue.
Consumers are being advised by the FSAI not to eat the implicated batch and point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in affected stores.
