Search

18/10/2021

Hospital waiting lists growing to 'unacceptable levels' - Irish Hospital Consultants Association

Hospital waiting lists growing to 'unacceptable levels' - Irish Hospital Consultants Association

One in five consultant positions remain vacant, according to IHCA

Reporter:

David Power

Waiting lists for children to see a hospital consultant have grown to 100,000 with many facing a wait of up to 14 years, according to the Irish Hospital Consultants Association. 

The association says Ireland is 'an outlier' in Europe in terms of healthcare, with almost 1 million people in the country now on a waiting list to see a hospital consultant for diagnosis, treatment and care.  

"That's one fifth of the entire population," the IHCA said this week. 

"The number of patients on a hospital waiting list is growing to unacceptable levels," they state. 

"Without action it could take as long as 14 years to reduce current waiting lists to a manageable level," the IHCA said.

They said 208 people have been added to hospital waiting lists every day, over the past year. 

That's almost 9 people added per hour, 24 hours a day, the IHCA said. 

"A root cause of this problem is that Irish hospitals simply do not have the medical staff or beds required, to treat these patients in a timely manner.

"Ireland has the lowest number of hospital consultants per 100,000 people in the EU," the IHCA said. 

The association said while the Irish public health service produces some of the most highly trained medical specialists, "poor working conditions and continued pay discrimination are forcing many doctors to emigrate and practise abroad". 

They say this means that as many as one in five hospital consultant positions in Ireland are vacant. 

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media