Two prisoners who absconded from open prison in Cavan arrested hours later in Cork
In the early hours of this morning, Saturday, October 16, the Gardai in Cavan were alerted to an incident where two prisoners, aged 23 and 20, had absconded from an open prison in Co Cavan.
A van in the area was subsequently stolen.
Some hours later both men were arrested in Co Cork and are currently detained at Gurranabraher Garda Station under Section 4 of Criminal Justice Act 1984.
Investigations are continuing into the incident.
Longford SFC: Mullinalaghta crush Carrickedmond to earn a crack at Killoe
It was all too easy for Mullinalaghta as they booked their place in the semi-final of the Senior Football Championship against Killoe after crushing the challenge of Carrickedmond at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday.
Longford SFC: Daniel Mimnagh goals give Killoe the edge over Abbeylara
Killoe survived a stern test against Abbeylara with Daniel Mimnagh scoring the crucial goals that gave the title holders the edge in the Senior Football Championship quarter-final at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday.
