Search

16/10/2021

Two prisoners who absconded from open prison in Cavan arrested hours later in Cork

Two prisoners who absconded from open prison in Cavan arrested hours later in Cork

Two prisoners who absconded from open prison in Cavan arrested hours later in Cork

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

In the early hours of this morning, Saturday, October 16, the Gardai in Cavan were alerted to an incident where two prisoners, aged 23 and 20, had absconded from an open prison in Co Cavan.

A van in the area was subsequently stolen.

Some hours later both men were arrested in Co Cork and are currently detained at Gurranabraher Garda Station under Section 4 of Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Investigations are continuing into the incident.

Emergency services in Longford at scene of significant Drumlish fire

Longford SFC: Mullinalaghta crush Carrickedmond to earn a crack at Killoe

Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Quarter-Final

It was all too easy for Mullinalaghta as they booked their place in the semi-final of the Senior Football Championship against Killoe after crushing the challenge of Carrickedmond at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday.

Longford SFC: Daniel Mimnagh goals give Killoe the edge over Abbeylara

Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Quarter-Final

Killoe survived a stern test against Abbeylara with Daniel Mimnagh scoring the crucial goals that gave the title holders the edge in the Senior Football Championship quarter-final at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday.

Longford neighbours poignantly laid to rest beside each other in Confey cemetery

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media