Ward visits suspended at Mullingar hospital to protect safety of patients and staff

Ward visits suspended at Mullingar hospital to protect safety of patients and staffPicture by RODNAE Productions from Pexels
The Regional Hospital Mullingar has suspended visiting to wards with effect from today Tuesday, October 12 until further notice.
A spokesperson for the hospital said this is a precautionary measure in order to protect the safety of patients and staff. It will also help reduce the spread of infection.
Hospital Management at Regional Hospital Mullingar regret any distress or inconvenience these measures will cause to patients and their relatives.
The following are groups exempt from the new measures:
• No changes to the current Maternity Services and Maternity Ward visiting arrangements;
• Parents visiting children in hospital;
• People visiting patients at end-of-life;
• Specific nominated carer/family member assisting with care of confused patients (e.g. dementia);
• Immediate family members visiting patients in ICU/CCU.
Where visiting is allowed, exemptions are limited to one person per patient only (except where wheelchair and other support for a relative visiting may be needed).
We are appealing to members of the public to co-operate with these necessary visiting restrictions.
Hospital Management would like to thank members of the public for their co-operation with these arrangements.
