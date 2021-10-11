People urged to consider care options as Regional Hospital Mullingar 'is in escalation'
People are being urged 'to consider their options' before attending Regional Hospital Mullingar’s Emergency Department which is extremely busy.
A spokesperson for Ireland East Hospital Group said, "The hospital is in escalation and the teams are working to manage the current In-Patient and Covid-19 Bed Capacity together with Scheduled Care."
The spokesperson continued, "We would ask patients to consider their options before attending the Emergency Department.
"If you do come to ED and are not triaged as seriously ill, you may need to wait for a long period to be seen. Patients who require urgent care will be prioritised. Please attend the ED alone where possible.
"Hospital Management would like to thank the public for their support and understanding during this period."
Michilín Ó Murchú has left a rich legacy of warm memories and great friendships
Newtownforbes Longford (Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann) led tributes to the late Michilín Ó Murchú, who passed to his eternal reward on Sunday September 19 following a heroic battle with illness borne with great fortitude.
The late Mícheál (Michilín) Ó Murchú (Murphy), 'Dún Aoibhinn', Moneylagan, Longford, N39 K7X8 / Clondalkin, Dublin
