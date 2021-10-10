Man to appear in court after €55,000 drugs haul in Leitrim
Gardaí in Leitrim have charged one man (20s) in relation to the drug seizure of cannabis herb and cocaine with an estimated street value of €55,000 (subject to analysis) that took place in Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim on Saturday morning October 9, 2021.
One man, aged in his 20s, was released without charge last night and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
The second man, aged in his 20s, has been charged in relation to the seizure and is due to appear before Carrick-on-Shannon District Court on the morning of Tuesday, October 26 2021.
Longford Local Environmental Network ‘virtual’ launch
As part of this year’s Climate Action Week, which runs from Monday, October 11 to Sunday, October 17, Longford Public Participation Network (PPN) Environmental Representative, Francesca Pawelczyk, is launching the Longford Local Environmental Network.
Talk to Tormeys: Return to work, vaccinations and Covid-19
A gradual return to workplaces has begun from September 20, under the Government’s new reopening roadmap.
The late Margaret Ellen Watson (nee McKenna), 1029 Dozier Way, Cary, North Carolina 27518 and formerly Pound Street, Arva, Co Cavan
Cllr Colin Dalton has called on Longford County Council to commence a programme of Refreshing Road Markings along Roads and Junctions within the Granard Municipal District.
