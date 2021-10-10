Search

10/10/2021

Longford Local Environmental Network ‘virtual’ launch

PPN

Longford Public Participation Network (PPN) Environmental Representative, Francesca Pawelczyk

Reporter:

News Reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

As part of this year’s Climate Action Week, which runs from Monday, October 11 to Sunday, October 17, Longford Public Participation Network (PPN) Environmental Representative, Francesca Pawelczyk, is launching the Longford Local Environmental Network.

The virtual launch will take place on Tuesday, October 12 at 7pm.

Prior to the launch, members of Longford PPN community groups are invited to a virtual screening of 2040, “a story of hope that looks at the very real possibility that humanity could reverse global warming and improve the lives of every living thing in the process. It is a positive vision of what ‘could be’, instead of the dystopian future we are so often presented.”
2040 will be available to view for free on Saturday, October 9 and Sunday, October 10.

Francesca, who is also one of An Taisce’s Climate Ambassadors, acknowledges the extent of environmental issues and climate change can be overwhelming. “We have a significant task ahead of us, and we need to work together to mitigate further damage to the planet. And that starts at a local level, even if it is just small changes in your home, garden, or community green space. Everything we do matters.”

The aims of the Longford Local Environmental Network (LEN) are to create a space for people to connect and discuss environmental concerns; share (local area) knowledge and information; host and promote events; develop and provide support for projects; and help make the Public Participation Network Well-being Visions a reality.

Siobhán Cronogue, PPN Development Officer, hopes that “members of Tidy Towns, Irish Countrywomen’s Associations, Men’s Sheds, farmers, people with disabilities, and social enterprises will attend Longford LEN gatherings.”
Guest speakers for the Longford Local Environmental Network launch will be:
Longford Municipal District Cathaoirleach Uruemu Adejinmi; Longford County Council Climate Action Officer, Bernard Shea; Irish Environmental Network Development Officer, Catherine O’Toole and Longford PPN Development Officer, Siobhán Cronogue.

Registration for 2040 and the Longford LEN launch is necessary and can be done by emailing LongfordLEN@gmail.com or hgorman@longfordcoco.ie

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media