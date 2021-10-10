Longford Local Environmental Network ‘virtual’ launch

As part of this year’s Climate Action Week, which runs from Monday, October 11 to Sunday, October 17, Longford Public Participation Network (PPN) Environmental Representative, Francesca Pawelczyk, is launching the Longford Local Environmental Network.

The virtual launch will take place on Tuesday, October 12 at 7pm.

Prior to the launch, members of Longford PPN community groups are invited to a virtual screening of 2040, “a story of hope that looks at the very real possibility that humanity could reverse global warming and improve the lives of every living thing in the process. It is a positive vision of what ‘could be’, instead of the dystopian future we are so often presented.”

2040 will be available to view for free on Saturday, October 9 and Sunday, October 10.

Francesca, who is also one of An Taisce’s Climate Ambassadors, acknowledges the extent of environmental issues and climate change can be overwhelming. “We have a significant task ahead of us, and we need to work together to mitigate further damage to the planet. And that starts at a local level, even if it is just small changes in your home, garden, or community green space. Everything we do matters.”

The aims of the Longford Local Environmental Network (LEN) are to create a space for people to connect and discuss environmental concerns; share (local area) knowledge and information; host and promote events; develop and provide support for projects; and help make the Public Participation Network Well-being Visions a reality.

Siobhán Cronogue, PPN Development Officer, hopes that “members of Tidy Towns, Irish Countrywomen’s Associations, Men’s Sheds, farmers, people with disabilities, and social enterprises will attend Longford LEN gatherings.”

Guest speakers for the Longford Local Environmental Network launch will be:

Longford Municipal District Cathaoirleach Uruemu Adejinmi; Longford County Council Climate Action Officer, Bernard Shea; Irish Environmental Network Development Officer, Catherine O’Toole and Longford PPN Development Officer, Siobhán Cronogue.

Registration for 2040 and the Longford LEN launch is necessary and can be done by emailing LongfordLEN@gmail.com or hgorman@longfordcoco.ie