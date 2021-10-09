Search

09/10/2021

Armed gardaí arrest two men following €55,000 Leitrim drugs bust

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Gardaí in Leitrim have seized drugs with a combined value of €55,000 and arrested two men following a search this morning, Saturday, October 9, 2021.
 
At approximately 9am, Gardaí attached to Ballinamore Garda Station, with assistance from the Armed Support Unit executed a search warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act, 1977 at a residence in Ballinamore, Co Leitrim.

During the course of the search, cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €50,000 and cocaine believed to be worth €5000 (subject to analysis) was seized by Gardaí.

Two males, both aged in their 20s, were arrested in connection with the seizure and were taken to Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station where they are currently being detained under the provisions of Section 2 Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.
 
The drugs seized will now be sent for further analysis. 

Investigations are ongoing.

