National daily Covid-19 figures released
THE HEALTH Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1,224 confirmed cases of Covid-19 across Ireland.
On Saturday, the figure reported was 1,456.
As of 8am this Sunday, 278 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 63 are in ICU.
Yesterday (Saturday), 261 patients were in hospital with 66 in intensive care.
Longford Leader gallery: Beauty to Beast fundraiser is a huge triumph
To coincide with World Suicide Prevention Day last Friday, two Tarmonbarry men, Eddie Coffey and Johnny Rhatigan, concluded their ‘Beauty to Beast’ fundraiser in aid of the Athlone & Midlands Samaritans.
More News
Evelyn and Enda Neary (founders of Cian's Kennels), Niall Gerety (OSNS), Collette Mahon, Paul Dowd, Abbie Gerety, Senan & Darcy Dowd, Claire Gerety, James and Teresa Gerety, Martin Glennon and Cooper
Divina (Ivy) Gracia McGeary with her parents Declan McGeary and Mitos Rodriguez, and her 15-month-old baby sister Patricia Faith McGeary
There have been calls this week for Lanesboro to be considered as a possible location for a new 'dementia village'
