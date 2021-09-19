Longford Leader gallery: Beauty to Beast fundraiser is a huge triumph

To coincide with World Suicide Prevention Day last Friday, two Tarmonbarry men, Eddie Coffey and Johnny Rhatigan, concluded their ‘Beauty to Beast’ fundraiser in aid of the Athlone & Midlands Samaritans.
Eddie and Johnny refrained from shaving since December 31 and after 252 days the bearded and long haired beasts reappeared as beauties following Friday’s shave off at the Shannon Bar.
Organised in memory of brothers Willie and Paddy Casey and Frankie Lane, MC on the night was the excellent Jimmy Connell.
Over €12,106.05 has been raised to date. There is still time to donate via https://www.idonate.ie/ Beautytobeast
