Search

19/09/2021

Longford Leader gallery: Beauty to Beast fundraiser is a huge triumph

Reporter:

News Reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

To coincide with World Suicide Prevention Day last Friday, two Tarmonbarry men, Eddie Coffey and Johnny Rhatigan, concluded their ‘Beauty to Beast’ fundraiser in aid of the Athlone & Midlands Samaritans.

Eddie and Johnny refrained from shaving since December 31 and after 252 days the bearded and long haired beasts reappeared as beauties following Friday’s shave off at the Shannon Bar.

Organised in memory of brothers Willie and Paddy Casey and Frankie Lane, MC on the night was the excellent Jimmy Connell.
Over €12,106.05 has been raised to date. There is still time to donate via https://www.idonate.ie/ Beautytobeast

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media