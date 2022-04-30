Search

30 Apr 2022

PICTURES: Fun in the booth on day 4 at Punchestown 2022 - Gallery 1

Staff Reporter

30 Apr 2022

The crowds enjoying the craic of the Kildare Live photo booth at Punchestown. Use the arrows above or the next icon below to scroll through our gallery from the booth on Day 4.

Gardaí are hunting for a gang of men who allegedly assaulted another man in broad daylight in the middle of Longford town yesterday (Thursday) afternoon.

 

Longford Comhairle na nÓg unveil new H.O.P.E bench made from 5,000 recycled bottles

The environment took centre stage in Longford this afternoon as a new bench made from 5,000 recycled plastic bottles was unveiled along the county town's Royal Canal walkway.