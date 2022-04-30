PICTURES: Fun in the booth on day 4 at Punchestown 2022 - Gallery 1

The crowds enjoying the craic of the Kildare Live photo booth at Punchestown. Use the arrows above or the next icon below to scroll through our gallery from the booth on Day 4.
EXCLUSIVE: Gardaí launch manhunt as man (30s) attacked in Longford town by gang in broad daylight
Gardaí are hunting for a gang of men who allegedly assaulted another man in broad daylight in the middle of Longford town yesterday (Thursday) afternoon.
Longford Comhairle na nÓg unveil new H.O.P.E bench made from 5,000 recycled bottles
The environment took centre stage in Longford this afternoon as a new bench made from 5,000 recycled plastic bottles was unveiled along the county town's Royal Canal walkway.