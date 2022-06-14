Search

14 Jun 2022

Court hears pensioner in Midlands who enjoys driving never had licence

Reporter:

Court Reporter

14 Jun 2022 4:42 PM

A pensioner who never came before a court before was disqualified from driving for two years and fined €200 after it was revealed he never held a licence. 

Charlie Foster, 75, of Lea, Portarlington was stopped for not having insurance on Main Street in Portarlington on March 28 of 2021. 

State Solicitor Donal Dunne said the defendant had no insurance when stopped and he told the court he had no previous convictions. 

Solicitor Barry Fitzgerald said his client has an unblemished record and had been a named driver on a policy which had lapsed.

“He accepts that he should have been more diligent in relation to his affairs,” he remarked. He told the court the accused enjoys driving locally with his wife. 

When gardai made enquiries they could find no record of any licence for the man. Judge Patricia Cronin said “there’s none whatsoever in existence.” 

She said that if “he enjoys driving with his wife he has to have a licence.” Judge Cronin said “he has no driving licence. He has never held a driving licence.”

She fined the man €200 and disqualified him from driving for two years.

