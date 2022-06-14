Missing teen thought to be in Longford located safe and well

A missing teenager thought to be in Longford has been located safe and well.
Gardaí had sought the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17 year old Blaine Haughton, who was missing from Athboy, Co Meath, since Friday, June 10, 2022.
Longford's Annie Mai Casserly remembered as a great neighbour and local businesswoman
Annie Mai Casserly (neé Flynn) of Carrowbeg, Newtowncashel died, surrounded by her family, on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
Just sing! Time to consider the benefits of singing in Longford
After 2 years of isolation and lockdown society has gradually returned to normal activities and routines.
An Garda Síochána expressed thanks to the media and public for their assistance.
This beautiful stone finish two storey property sited on 1.1 acres of ground at Lisgillock Glebe, Aughavas, Co Leitrim (N41 FF65).
On 13th June at 7pm Pitch & Pulse Choirs will host "Just Sing!" a fun, choral event to which everyone is invited
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.