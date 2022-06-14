Just sing! Time to consider the benefits of singing in Longford

Perhaps it is time to consider the benefits of singing to your mental health and engaging with groups once again.



Singing in a choir is beneficial in a number of different ways. helping to develop social bonds, and acting as an excellent icebreaker with community singing making an ideal opportunity to strengthen our social networks - particularly valuable in a society where much of our social interactions have more recently been virtual due to the pandemic.

Music has been shown to be effective in pain relief, too, probably due to the release of neurochemicals generating a natural "high".

Music has been used in different cultures throughout history in many healing rituals, and everyone can sing so it is an accessible form of music making. Song is a powerful therapy indeed. The satisfaction of performing together, even without an audience, could be associated with activation of the brain’s reward system, including the dopamine pathway.

Singing has also been shown to improve our sense of happiness and wellbeing. Research has found people feel more positive after actively singing than they do after passively listening to music or after chatting about positive life events.

Even if we don’t necessarily talk to everyone in our choir, we might experience a general feeling of being connected with the group, leading to our sense of increased community and belonging.

On 13th June at 7pm Pitch & Pulse Choirs will host "Just Sing!" a fun, choral event to which everyone is invited. With no rehearsal commitment, no auditions, no previous music experience or knowledge required. Come along and Just Sing!

Booking required: www.ardaghmusicroom/ choirs.