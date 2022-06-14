Search

14 Jun 2022

Just sing! Time to consider the benefits of singing in Longford

Longford's Backstage Theatre

On 13th June at 7pm Pitch & Pulse Choirs will host "Just Sing!" a fun, choral event to which everyone is invited

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

14 Jun 2022 8:00 AM

After 2 years of isolation and lockdown society has gradually returned to normal activities and routines.

 

Perhaps it is time to consider the benefits of singing to your mental health and engaging with groups once again.

Singing in a choir is beneficial in a number of different ways. helping to develop social bonds, and acting as an excellent icebreaker with community singing making an ideal opportunity to strengthen our social networks - particularly valuable in a society where much of our social interactions have more recently been virtual due to the pandemic.

Music has been shown to be effective in pain relief, too, probably due to the release of neurochemicals generating a natural "high".

Music has been used in different cultures throughout history in many healing rituals, and everyone can sing so it is an accessible form of music making. Song is a powerful therapy indeed. The satisfaction of performing together, even without an audience, could be associated with activation of the brain’s reward system, including the dopamine pathway.

Singing has also been shown to improve our sense of happiness and wellbeing. Research has found people feel more positive after actively singing than they do after passively listening to music or after chatting about positive life events.
Even if we don’t necessarily talk to everyone in our choir, we might experience a general feeling of being connected with the group, leading to our sense of increased community and belonging.

On 13th June at 7pm Pitch & Pulse Choirs will host "Just Sing!" a fun, choral event to which everyone is invited. With no rehearsal commitment, no auditions, no previous music experience or knowledge required. Come along and Just Sing!
Booking required: www.ardaghmusicroom/ choirs.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media