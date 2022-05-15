Longford gardaí seize vehicles and arrest two disqualified drivers
Longford gardaí have seized two vehicles and arrested two disqualified drivers in recent days.
Longford Roads Policing Unit were on patrol when they stopped two vehicles.
Gardaí using the mobility app discovered that the drivers in each incident were under court disqualification and shouldn't have been behind the wheel of their respective vehicles.
Both drivers were arrested and the vehicles were seized, with court proceedings to follow.
