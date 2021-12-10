Search

10 Dec 2021

Female pedestrian transferred to Beaumont Hospital following county Roscommon collision

Gardaí are investigating a serious road traffic collision involving a pedestrian and a van that occurred on the Knock Road, Castlerea, County Roscommon, at approximately 5:30pm on Thursday, December 9, 2021.

The female pedestrian (aged in her 30s) suffered serious injuries and was taken to University Hospital Galway and later transferred to Beaumont Hospital for treatment of these injuries.

The driver of the van was uninjured.

The road was closed for a time and a technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators was conducted. The road has since re-opened fully.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling in the area at the time and may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Castlerea Garda Station on 094 9621630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

