REVEALED: Here are Ireland's most searched electric vehicles of the year so far

To mark World EV Day, the top-searched electric vehicles of the year so far, along with the best-selling new electric cars in Ireland, has been revealed.

Last year’s Carzone Motoring Report research revealed that Irish motorists are looking to make a move towards green driving, with 55% stating that they plan to purchase an electric or hybrid vehicle as their next car.

The research also found that younger drivers (18-24-year olds) are more environmentally conscious with 59% of this group likely to purchase an electric or hybrid car, compared to 50% of motorists over the age of 25.

The Nissan LEAF is the most-searched electric vehicle on Carzone between January and August 2021. Following in second and third place respectively are the Audi e-tron and the Volkswagen ID.4 on the most searched electric cars of 2021 according to Carzone search data.

The popularity of premium electric cars is also increasing, with the Tesla Model S ranking as the fourth most-searched electric model on Carzone, along with the Porsche Taycan in sixth place.

Looking at market trends, it is evident that new car buyers in Ireland are switching to electric motoring more than ever before.

The Volkswagen ID.4 is the best-selling new electric car in Ireland between January and August 2021, followed by the Volkswagen ID.3 in second place and the Kia e-Niro in third place. The ever-popular Nissan LEAF is the fourth best-selling new electric car, while the Tesla Model 3 has emerged as a premium favourite, ranking in fifth place.

There was a 138.9% increase in new electric vehicles sold between January and August 2021, versus the same period in 2020. New electric vehicle sales thus far in 2021 are also 146.8% higher than during the same period in 2019. So far this year, a total of 7,057 new electric cars have been registered in Ireland in comparison to 2,954 on the same period in 2020. Electric cars now account for 7.33% market share of new car sales in Ireland.

Commenting on the latest trends, Karl Connolly, Audience Manager Carzone said: “Awareness about the benefits of electric vehicles has been on the rise among drivers over the past number of years and this is reflected in the number of people switching to EV.

Our search data shows that there is a growing appetite for electric vehicles across all ranges and price points. The Volkswagen ID.4 has emerged as a favourite and it is the best-selling new electric car of 2021 and also the third most-searched electric car on Carzone.”