Motorcyclist arrested with court date to follow after 'dangerously' overtaking in midlands
Gardaí have arrested a motorcyclist following a dangerous incident in the midlands.
Westmeath Roads Policing Unit caught the motorcyclist dangerously overtaking a car on a continuous white line.
Further checks using the Mobility App revealed the motorist was previously disqualified.
The rider was arrested with court proceedings to follow.
This motorcyclist dangerously overtook a car on a continuous white line and was stopped by Westmeath RPU. Check on mobility phone showed rider previously disqualified. Rider arrested and brought to station for charge and court date. #SafeRoads pic.twitter.com/Uc7hqzAYDF— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) May 18, 2021
