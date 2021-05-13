Is that a record?! Gardai seize car untaxed for more than a decade

Armed with the Active Mobilty app, gardaí found that the vehicle had not been taxed in over a decade.

While on patrol on Monday, gardaí in Blanchardstown observed a Ford Focus on the Snugborough Road. With the use of the Active Mobility app, gardaí conducted relevant checks on the vehicle where it was detected that the vehicle had failed to be taxed in 4088 days.

For those of us with a touch of maths phobia, that equates to 134 months or 11 years.

The vehicle was subsequently stopped and seized under Section 41 of the Road Traffic Act 1994 as amended.

The driver further received a FCPN for no display of insurance certificate.