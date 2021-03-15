Over two-thirds of non-drivers now more likely to learn as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic

The impact of Covid-19 has created an increased desire for car ownership amongst people in Ireland, a new report has revealed.

According to the latest Motoring Report conducted by Carzone, over half (55%) of respondents stated that owning or having access to a car is now more important to them as a result of the pandemic.

The research outlines the impact that Covid-19 has had on the car buying journey over the past year, with 64% of prospective car buyers still looking to buy a car and just over a third (36%) putting their car buying plans on hold.

In terms of available budget, 60% of people say their car buying budget has stayed the same or has increased since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Covid-19 has also impacted those who don’t drive, with 65% of non-drivers now being more likely to learn as a result of the crisis, 83% amongst 18-24-year-olds.

Nearly half (48%) of respondents are now less likely to use public transport compared to pre-Covid-19 levels.

The research suggests that the travel restrictions in place over the past year may have helped motorists to reduce their running costs, with 53% of respondents claiming a reduction in running costs and only 30% stating an increase in mileage last year.

Commenting on the Car Buyer Behaviour during COVID-19 report, Karl Connolly, Audience Manager Carzone said:

“This year’s Motoring Report investigated the impact that COVID-19 has had on the motoring industry, on both consumers and car dealerships. The data is encouraging for car sellers, with 55% of people saying that owning or having access to a car is now more important to them as a result of the pandemic.

It seems we can take some positives from the past year, with an increase in non-drivers planning to learn to drive as a result of the pandemic and a reduction in running costs for many motorists.”

The Carzone Motoring Report is compiled by analysing data from the 81+ million car views carried out on Carzone in 2020, as well as an in-depth survey of over 2,000 people in Ireland.