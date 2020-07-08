Roadworks on the R198 Longford to Arva road
Longford motorists are advised that there will be additional road works on the R198 tomorrow, Thursday, July 9.
Location: R198 Longford/ Drumlish Rd (Near Protrans)
Works: Surface Dressing
Date: Thursday, July 9
Time: 8am to 5pm
This is in addition to previously notified works on the R198 between Drumlish village and Gaigue Cross (Ballinamuck)
The road will remain open at all locations with Stop /Go traffic management in place.