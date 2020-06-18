Longford Garda Roads Policing Unit seize third car inside four days

Having seized two cars earlier in the week, the Longford Roads Policing Unit seized a third car in Edgeworthstown.

The An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) twitter account highlighted on Wednesday, June 17 that Longford Garda RPU stopped a car in Edgeworthstown and the driver had no insurance, tax or NCT. The car was seized and court proceedings are to follow.

While on Tuesday night, June 16, they stopped a car on the N4 and the driver was speeding at 143km in 100km zone.

Also read: Two cars seized and speeders detected by Longford Garda Roads Policing Unit

Longford Roads Policing Unit stopped this car on N4 last night speeding at 143km in 100km zone.



Proceedings to follow. #slowdown pic.twitter.com/R8HslRL9Be — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) June 17, 2020