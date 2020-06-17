Two cars seized and speeders detected by Longford Garda Roads Policing Unit

With the easing of Covid-19 restrictions and the roads becoming busier, the Longford Garda Roads Policing Unit have, in the past three days, seized two cars and a number of speeding motorists have also been detected and issued with fines.

On June 14, Longford Garda RPU stopped the driver of a car and using their Mobility App it was established that the driver was disqualified from driving. The car was seized and court proceedings are to follow.

On Monday, June 15, the RPU detected two cars exceeding the speed limit, one car at 117km/h in 80km/h zone and 2nd car at 92km/h in 80km/h zone. Fixed charge penalty notices were issued in both instances.

And yesterday, Tuesday, June 16, the RPU stopped a vehicle which had out of date insurance displayed.

The driver stated he had not received documentation due to Covid 19, however, gardaí contacted the insurer and were informed the previous policy had been cancelled and was never renewed. Gardaí seized the vehicle and court proceedings will follow.

