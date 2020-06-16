'No to Derryadd Wind Farm' group to ponder judicial review after €100m Bord na Mona development given green light

A local group opposed to the construction of a 24 strong wind turbine development in south Longford are considering taking a judicial review against An Bord Pleanala after the planning body granted its approval.

Members from the 'No to Derryadd Wind Farm' expressed their dismay in giving Bord na Mona the green light to proceed with the proposed €100m development.

"We will be giving it a full and thorough review and to see what grounds we have for a judicial review," said PRO, Niall Dennigan.

He said the group was especially disappointed at how the state planning body arrived at its decision following several months of painstaking efforts by locals to highlight the environmental and economic significance of the area.

"We are disappointed especially as a national biodiversity emergency was declared by the Government and that these lands could have been transformed into the Mid Shannon Wilderness Park which would could have also sustained the Bord na Mona jobs in the area," he said.