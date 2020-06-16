Longford / Westmeath TD Robert Troy urges vigilance after his elderly father is victim of robbery

Longford / Westmeath Fianna Fáil TD Robert Troy is urging the public to be vigilant after his 85-year-old father was robbed yesterday (Monday).

In an alert published on Facebook, Deputy Troy wrote; " I just want to let people in the wider Ballynacargy/Mullingar area know that a man came to my parents' door yesterday to ask for directions to Edgeworthstown.

"My 85-year-old father stepped out on the street to give him directions and when doing so he was robbed.

"The man was in a white van and had another man driving it.

"I am concerned that my parents were targeted as my father would be known in the area for giving directions and having local knowledge and also they would be known to be elderly and living on their own."