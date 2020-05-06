Longford Vintage Club annual show & family day postponed due to Covid-19 restrictions

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the committee of Longford Vintage Club Ltd have made the decision to postpone their Annual Show and Family Fun Day which was due to be held on Sunday, May 31.

A club spokesperson said, “This decision was made primarily on the grounds of health and safety of the general public and our club members.



”We will review our decision and are hopeful that we will be in a position to hold our show later in the year.”

