A number of Longford roads are flooded but passable

A number of roads around Longford are flooded but passable.

The Longford County Council Severe Weather Assessment Team had a meeting this morning and the following is the update:-

* Annaghcooleen, Newtownforbes road is flooded but passable.



* Knappoge Clondra road is flooded but passable.



* Clooneen Newtownforbes road is flooded but passable.



* The main Carrigallen Road at Drumury, Moyne is closed due to flooding on the Leitrim side.



The weather forecast for the coming days continues to be for unsettled weather and staff will monitor the situation and deal with any weather related events/incidents as they arise.

The Longford County Council Emergency Out of Hours number is (1850) 211525

