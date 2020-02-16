Citroen and Mitsubishi scoop top van awards

The Citroën C5 Aircross Commercial and Mitsubishi L200 have been named category winners within the Continental Tyres Irish Van of the Year 2020 competition. The Irish Van of the Year awards are voted upon by a jury of Ireland’s most experienced light commercial vehicle journalists.

In deciding on these category winners, the Irish Van of the Year committee members took into account such attributes as load capacity, reliability, overall versatility, cost of ownership and driving comfort.

Presenting the awards to Cathal Kealey of Citroën Ireland and Gerard Rice of Mitsubishi Ireland; Tom Dennigan of awards sponsor Continental Tyres Ireland commented: “Congratulations to both companies on winning these valuable awards. From a wide field of entrants in both categories, these vehicles were deemed the best choices by the Irish Van of the Year experts.”

Anthony Conlon, Irish Van of the Year committee member, said: “The Citroën C5 Aircross Commercial and Mitsubishi L200 are great examples of the strides that commercial vehicle manufacturers have made in terms of providing great driving machines with excellent versatility and all the while, driving down the cost of ownership through increased fuel efficiency savings and lower carbon emissions.”

Jarlath Sweeney, Irish Van of the Year committee member, added: “In assessing candidates for these awards, our jurors pay close attention to how the vehicles meet the particular requirements of the Irish market – that is why these recommendations are so useful to Irish van / commercial drivers and fleet managers”.



The Car-Derived Van and Commercial SUV of the Year titles are category awards under the umbrella of the annual Continental Tyres Irish Van of the Year awards.

The overall Continental Tyres Irish Van of the Year award for 2020 was won by the Citroën Berlingo / Opel Combo Cargo / Peugeot Partner van, a joint collaboration from Groupe PSA.

