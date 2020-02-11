Longford Leader motoring: Toyota Hybrids deliver lowest emissions

According to data from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI), Toyota is the clear winner when it comes to reducing the CO2 output from the top 10 car brands.

Toyota’s CO2 output is the lowest, achieving 17% lower emissions than the top nine other car brands in Ireland. (see table)

According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the C02 output from transport in Ireland has increased in five of the last six years, with 2018 the last reported year increasing by 1.7%.

With consumers looking for real alternatives to their traditional petrol or diesel car, they have clearly made self-charging hybrids their preferred choice.

Hybrids have become the fastest growing powertrain, up 104% in 2020. So, what impact will this have on Ireland’s CO2 output?

SIMI’s figures show that the average CO2 output from all new Toyota hybrids sold in 2019 was 86.84g v’s an average of 112g of the remaining top 10 competitors.

This 17% difference is significant and highlights the role self-charging hybrids play in reducing CO2. This is already exceeding the EU target of 95g set for all car manufactures by 2021.

In fact, Toyota is the only top 10 car brand in Ireland to do so and 2 years ahead of target.

Therefore, it is clear that hybrids play a significant role in reducing Ireland’s CO2 output. We know that hybrid supply is more readily available than pure electric cars, as 50 Hybrid batteries can be produced for every 1 battery electric vehicle.

Today, self-charging hybrids make up 15% of total Irish market sales in 2020 and will save 64,000 of C02 over their lifetime.

Commenting on the news, Steve Tormey, CEO of Toyota Ireland said, “Toyota is committed to playing its part and leading Ireland towards zero emissions motoring as we have been doing for the past 22 years with self-charging Hybrid electric vehicles. Given the myriad of challenges facing full electrification, from the global shortage of lithium for batteries through to the inherent challenges associated with creating a charging infrastructure, it is our view that there is no silver bullet to reducing CO2 output. In fact we believe self-charging Hybrids offer the best volume solution today to reducing Ireland’s CO2 output.



“In addition to electric vehicle growth, policy makers should be encouraging the growth of Hybrids, as we firmly believe a Hybrid mix of 25% can be achieved in 2021, which would reduce Ireland’s CO2 by 166,000 tonnes in their lifetime.”

It is not just Toyota that are extolling the virtues of self-charging hybrid as a way to positively tackle of carbon footprint.

According to the highly-respected international emissions auditing company, Emissions Analytics, the best way to meet our climate goals is to encourage the take-up of self charging hybrids.