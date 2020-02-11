Cars burst into flames on Dowra to Blacklion road
A road outside Dowra was closed for a period of time yesterday morning (Monday) following a collision that resulted in both cars bursting into flames.
The accident occurred at approximately 10.30am on the Dowra to Blacklion road following a heavy downpour of hail.
Gardaí and the fire service attended the scene.
An eye witness said: Both vehicles burst into flames and the road was closed for a coupe of hours.
"Fortunately all occupants got out (of) the vehicles and were checked out by the fire service who came to distinguish the vehicles."
